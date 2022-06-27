Justice Ministry Conducts Massive Personnel Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry is conducting a massive personnel reshuffle involving nearly 700 senior-level prosecutors that will go into effect on July 4.In the regular reshuffle, the largest to date, prosecutors with close ties to President Yoon Suk Yeol, who once served as the prosecutor-general, have been appointed to key positions.Seong Sang-heon, a senior prosecutor at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office, has been named the deputy head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the nation's largest public prosecutors' office.The three anti-corruption units at the Seoul branch will be led by Eom Hee-jun, Kim Yeong-cheol and Kang Baek-shin.Professor Lee Hee-dong from the Institute of Justice will lead a public investigation unit at the Central District Prosecutors' Office, which is handling the case of a fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020.Lee Chang-soo from the Daegu District Prosecutors' Office, who was Yoon's spokesperson when Yoon was the chief prosecutor, has been tapped to head the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutor's Office.The justice ministry said the reshuffle is not for the prosecution's sake but is to serve the public interest and help create a system through which prosecutors can do their jobs better with more efficiency and speed.