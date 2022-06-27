Menu Content

Economy

Written: 2022-06-29 16:07:09Updated: 2022-06-29 16:51:32

Representatives of Labor, Management Continue to Deliberate on 2023 Minimum Wage

Photo : YONHAP News

Representatives of labor and management have submitted amended versions of their respective proposals for next year's minimum wage.

The parties turned in their second revised proposals during the eighth meeting of the Minimum Wage Commission held on Wednesday as it seeks to finalize a number for 2023.

During the meeting, representatives from labor proposed an hourly minimum wage of ten-thousand-90 won for next year, an increase of over ten percent from this year.

Representatives from management, meanwhile, proposed nine-thousand-310 won, an increase of one-point-six percent. 

The 27-member commission comprising representatives from labor, management and the general public has yet to come to an agreement as it nears the mid-July due date preceding an official announcement in August.

If the meeting continues to progresses slowly, representatives of the general public will likely suggest a range for deliberation.
