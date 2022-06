Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a four-way meeting with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and New Zealand in Madrid, Spain, on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit.The other leaders are Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.An official of Yoon’s office told reporters in Madrid that the meeting of the four Asia-Pacific countries will be held for about 40 minutes on Wednesday.The four countries were invited to the NATO summit, although they are not members of the military alliance.The presidential official said the meeting will be an opportunity for the four leaders to exchange greetings, rather than a venue for discussing particular agendas.