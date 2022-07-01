Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Below 10,000 for Second Day

Written: 2022-07-01 10:20:43Updated: 2022-07-01 10:58:56

Daily COVID-19 Cases Below 10,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained below ten-thousand for a second day, but increased by over two-thousand from a week ago.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that nine-thousand-528 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 146 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 18 million-368-thousand.

The daily tally stayed below ten-thousand for the second straight day, but increased by some 23-hundred from a week ago, showing signs of a resurgence.

The number of imported cases remained above 100 for the sixth consecutive day, partly due to the removal of quarantine requirement for arrivals and a rise in international arrivals. 

The number of seriously or critically ill patients receiving care at medical facilities increased by two from the previous day to 56, remaining below 100 since June 12. 

Eight additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-555, while the overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >