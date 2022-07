Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will hold talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting taking place in Bali, Indonesia this week.The foreign ministry's deputy spokesperson Ahn Eun-ju said in a Thursday briefing that during the talks scheduled for Friday, the three sides will discuss cooperation to address North Korea and other regional and global challenges based on the results of a trilateral presidential summit held last week.The last in-person meeting of the three foreign ministers was in Hawaii in February.Regarding a possible bilateral meeting between foreign minister Park Jin and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Bali, the deputy spokesperson said that nothing has been decided.It is more likely that the two may engage informally rather than sitting down for formal talks.