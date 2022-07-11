Pres. Yoon's Doorstepping Sessions to be Temporarily Halted Due to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided to temporarily stop answering questions from reporters on his way to work amid the ongoing upsurge in COVID-19 cases.The presidential office’s spokesperson announced the president’s decision about the doorstepping sessions on Monday. The decision follows a COVID-19 outbreak in the press room.The office also said that full coverage of the president’s public events will be minimized and the presidential spokesperson’s briefings will be given in a written format as much as possible in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The office said that instead it will swiftly upload videos and photos of Yoon’s public events and regularly take questions from reporters and provide answers.The office said the presidential office has limited working space and Yoon’s office and the press room are not separate, making them vulnerable to the spread of infectious diseases. The office asked for reporters’ understanding on the matter.Yoon introduced the doorstepping sessions for the first time in the nation as part of efforts to become a more interactive, accessible president.However, some of his remarks in such sessions have stirred controversy, including last month when he said it would be hard to find a fundamental problem after being asked about how the government will address high consumer prices and worsening household debt.