Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties have agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for police commissioner general nominee Yoon Hee-keun next Thursday.According to parliamentary sources on Monday, the agreement was reached between the senior members of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on the Public Administration and Security Committee.PPP Rep. Lee Che-ik, the committee chairperson, also attended the luncheon meeting.Early last month, the presidential office announced Yoon's nomination, after which the National Police Commission voted to support his appointment. President Yoon Suk Yeol then approved interior minister Lee Sang-min's recommendation.