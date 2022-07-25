Pres. Yoon to Go on Summer Vacation Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will go on summer vacation next week to a location yet to be determined.According to a presidential official on Monday, Yoon confirmed his vacation plans during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, and asked that all presidential staff and public servants also take time off to recharge and contribute to boosting the domestic economy.Several locations are known to be under consideration, given that there are not many vacation spots available to the president.Yoon earlier told reporters he was waiting to see how a strike at a Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering shipyard unfolded before confirming his vacation plans, as the shipyard is located on an island where former presidents have often gone for the summer.The 51-day strike ended last week after labor and management struck a last-minute agreement on almost all points of contention.