Mobile Driver's Licenses Issued from Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, police stations and driver's license test centers across the nation will issue mobile driver's licenses.The mobile license, which will be issued to a driver's smartphone through an app, will have the same legal validity as a physical state-issued driver's license.The digital ID can be used at all public institutions, banks, car rental services, airports and voting stations. It can also be used for online tasks such as opening bank accounts or filing complaints.The Ministry of Interior and Safety issued some 87-thousand mobile driver's licenses through driver's license test centers in Seoul and Daejeon for six months from late January in a pilot program.The license can be issued to only one mobile device per person after the holder’s identity is verified.The ministry plans to introduce a mobile resident registration card as well.