Typhoon Trases to Bring Rains to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Songda weakened into a tropical depression early Monday morning, but another typhoon, Trases, is approaching the southern coast of Jeju Island.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Typhoon Trases, the season's sixth typhoon, is also expected to weaken into a tropical depression on Monday morning, but its rain clouds will have an influence on the country on Monday and Tuesday.Typhoon Trases is forecast to head north toward Jeju Island and lose its force some 110 kilometers south of Seogwipo in Jeju at 9 a.m.The weather agency forecast 30 to 100 millimeters of rain until Tuesday for the capital region, the western part of Gangwon Province, Chungcheong Province, southern coastal areas and Mount Jiri and Jeju Island. Other parts of the nation are expected to receive ten to 60 millimeters.Parts of southern coastal areas are expected to see strong winds of 15 meters per second.The weather agency advised vacationers to use extra caution in high mountain valleys such as Mount Jiri and to stay away from coastal areas in Jeju and South Jeolla Province as the tropical storm will bring high waves.