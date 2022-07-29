Domestic T'way Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Taiwan on Engine Problem

A passenger plane belonging to low cost carrier T’way made an emergency landing at a Taiwan airport in the early hours of Tuesday due to engine failure.



According to the airline, the plane, which departed Singapore's Changi Airport at 3:30 a.m. local time for Incheon International Airport, experienced engine malfunction while flying over Taiwan, forcing it to land at an airport in Taipei.



The Airbus A330 was carrying 117 passengers and ten crew members.



A T'way official said a flight attendant had detected abnormal engine signals, after which the decision was made to land at a nearby airport as a preventive measure to ensure passenger safety.



A substitute flight departed Taipei at 2:40 p.m. and is expected to arrive at Incheon airport at around 6:30 p.m.



T'way began servicing the Incheon-Singapore route in late May as the first domestic budget airliner to do so. From late June, flights were expanded from twice a week to one flight every day.