US House Speaker Pelosi to Hold Talks with Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo

Written: 2022-08-04 08:12:30Updated: 2022-08-04 11:02:41

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will have talks with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.

Kim's office said that Pelosi will visit the Assembly on Thursday morning for bilateral talks with Kim.

The two sides plan to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region, the denuclearization of North Korea and  economic cooperation, including the strategic alliance of four global chip powerhouses, known as the Chip Four.

Ruling People Power Party Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong and opposition Democratic Party Floor Leader Park Hong-keun will also join the talks.

Pelosi and Kim will have a joint press conference after the talks before a luncheon at the Assembly.

The U.S. House speaker will then reportedly visit the Joint Security Area of Panmunjeom on the South-North border. 

The presidential office said there will be no meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Pelosi during her trip to South Korea as he is on his summer break this week.
