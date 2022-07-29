Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Free PCR Tests to be Provided for Men About to Start Military Service

Written: 2022-08-05 10:35:23Updated: 2022-08-05 15:05:30

Free PCR Tests to be Provided for Men About to Start Military Service

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will enable young men set to start their mandatory military service to get PCR tests for free within three days of entering military quarters as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in boot camp.

Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min unveiled the plan during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday.

Lee said the new plan will apply to young men who begin training as part of their mandatory military service from August 16.

Lee also said the government set up a system in which the public can make reservations for a PCR test on that same day to lessen the inconvenience resulting from a surge in demand for such tests.

The government will first operate the system in seven screening centers in the nation, including two in Seoul, before expanding their numbers in line with demand for PCR tests.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >