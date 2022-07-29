N. Korea: Pelosi's JSA Visit Exposes US Hostile Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has condemned U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjeom during her recent trip to South Korea.In a foreign ministry statement Saturday carried by the Korean Central News Agency, the North said the speaker's mention of strong nuclear deterrence against threats from the North clearly demonstrates U.S. hostile policy.It also claimed her visit to Taiwan served to destroy regional peace and stability and incurred the wrath of the Chinese people as her visit to Ukraine in April had incited a mood of confrontation with Russia.The North argued her latest visit to the joint security area on the Korean border hides the intention to justify a reckless arms buildup and warned that the U.S. will have to pay dearly for all the troubles Pelosi has caused wherever she has visited.In Seoul, the top U.S. democrat met with South Korea's National Assembly speaker and agreed to support their government's denuclearization efforts based on strong extended deterrence.