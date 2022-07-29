Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

8th Global Korean Politicians Forum to Open in Seoul on Tues.

Written: 2022-08-10 10:17:01Updated: 2022-08-10 11:38:48

8th Global Korean Politicians Forum to Open in Seoul on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

Politicians of Korean descent from various countries will gather in Seoul next week for the Eighth Global Korean Politicians Forum.

The Overseas Koreans Foundation announced on Wednesday that the forum will kick off next Tuesday for a four-day run.

Hosted by the Overseas Korean Politicians Council, the forum will be held both online and offline with the attendance of some 70 politicians of Korean ethnicity from 14 countries.

Among those who will be visiting South Korea for the occasion are Canadian senator and head of the Overseas Korean Politicians Council Yonah Martin, New Zealand lawmaker Melissa Lee, Kazakhstan legislator Kim Vera and members of the New York City Council, Linda Lee and Julie Won.

Participants will discuss what roles Korean politicians should play to enhance the Korean community’s political power and to contribute to world peace and prosperity.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >