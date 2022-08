Photo : YONHAP News

The weather front that doused the greater capital region with torrential rain has shifted south toward the Chungcheong, North Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces, bringing a respite to battered Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, up to 300 millimeters of rain are forecast to hit the Chungcheong provinces through Thursday. The northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province and the northern parts of North Jeolla Province are expected to receive 100 to 200 millimeters.Precipitation is likely to return to greater Seoul and Gangwon areas by early Thursday, although at a lessened intensity. The weather agency predicted at most 80 millimeters for the region through Thursday.Sweltering heat is expected to continue in the southern areas, including Jeju and Busan.