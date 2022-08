Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed hope that Friday's special pardons will allow the nation to unite to overcome the economic crisis.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting to approve the pardons, Yoon said the final list was drawn up after extensively collecting opinions from various sectors.In discussing pardons for small business owners, the president said the intention is to stabilize livelihoods and give them a chance to regain their footing, and pledged government support for vulnerable groups through austerity in the public sector.The president urged officials to check up on the latest damage from this week's heavy rains and to swiftly take necessary measures to assist those affected.