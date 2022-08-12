Lee Jae-myung Keeps Party Leadership Vote Lead with 70%-Plus Support

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate and incumbent lawmaker Lee Jae-myung has maintained his wide margin lead over his two rivals in the latest results announced in regional voting to elect the next party leader.On Sunday, it was announced that Lee won 66-point-77 percent of votes cast in South Chungcheong Province, and well over 70 percent each in North Chungcheong Province and the central cities of Sejong and Daejeon.Lee had a cumulative total of 73-point-28 percent, trailed by Rep. Park Yong-jin with 19-point-nine percent and Rep. Kang Hoon-sik at six-point-83 percent.Results from a first round of public survey were also announced, with Lee taking 79-point-69 percent of support, followed by Park at 16-point-96 percent, and Kang at three-point-35 percent. Rep. Kang later in the afternoon withdrew himself from the race.A second round of public survey will be conducted in the days leading up to the August 28 party convention, the results of which will all be tallied to determine the final victor.In regional voting for the five Supreme Council slots, Rep. Jung Chung-rae is currently in the lead with 28-point-22 percent of cumulative votes, trailed by Rep. Ko Min-jung at 22-point-11 percent.