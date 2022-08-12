Marking Liberation Day, N. Korea Calls to Uphold Anti-Japanese Partisan Spirit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has called for internal unity in upholding an unconditional loyalty for anti-Japanism and a spirit of independence on the occasion of the 77th Liberation Day.The ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun said in its editorial on Monday that just like the revolutionary anti-Japanese martyrs, the people and the military must carry out regime leader Kim Jong-un's beliefs and guidance under any circumstance.The paper stressed faith that following the ruling party's directions would bring strength, and that prosperity must be rooted within each and everyone.The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) carried a statement by a spokesperson for a group representing victims of Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery, criticizing Tokyo for failing to take legal and moral responsibility for its past atrocities.The spokesperson said wartime forced labor and sexual slavery are crimes against humanity that have no prescription according to international laws.KCNA also reported various events marking the 77th year of liberation, including a ball attended by women's union members at Pyongyang Gymnasium plaza and visits to battlefield sites by local party committee officials.