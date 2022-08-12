Pres. Yoon Chairs Meeting of Crisis Mgt Center to Discuss Preparations for Heavy Rain

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday chaired a meeting of the presidential office’s national crisis management center to discuss preparations for torrential rains expected in the nation through Wednesday.Presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun said in a written briefing on Monday that Yoon was briefed on weather conditions, related preparations and progress in recovery efforts from the head of the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) and interior and safety minister.Following the briefing, Yoon asked about the status of recovery efforts under way in Buyeo and Cheongyang in South Chungcheong Province which have been devastated by heavy downpours.He then ordered related agencies to swiftly conduct a survey on flood damage, remarking that the destruction of farming facilities leads to a loss of the basic ability to make a living. He also called on agencies to exert all-out efforts to help flood victims and emergency recuperation endeavors.The president urged the KMA chief to seek ways to improve the accuracy of weather forecasts as abnormal weather conditions and record rainfalls are repeatedly being witnessed.