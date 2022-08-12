Committee Begins Review of Candidates for Prosecutor General

Photo : KBS News

A review to narrow down candidates for the post of top prosecutor under the Yoon Suk Yeol government has begun.A candidate recommendation committee convened a meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the justice ministry building to launch deliberations.In his opening remarks as head of the committee, former prosecutor general Kim Jin-tae said the importance of the panel’s task cannot be overstated as the government prepares to implement revisions to the criminal justice system, pledging to recommend the best candidate.Nine candidates are being considered, including the heads of several high prosecutors’ offices, who were each recommended by the public then narrowed down by justice minister Han Dong-hoon.The committee will produce a shortlist of three to four candidates whose names will be announced after the meeting. Minister Han is then expected to recommend a single candidate to President Yoon as early as Wednesday.The new prosecutor general is likely to take office in mid-September following a parliamentary confirmation hearing.