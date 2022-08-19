S. Korea, US Defense Officials Discuss N. Korean Cyber Threat

Photo : YONHAP News

Top defense officials from South Korea and the U.S. have met to discuss countermeasures against North Korea’s cyber attacks.According to Seoul's defense ministry, Minister Lee Jong-sup and Paul Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, met in Seoul on Thursday to discuss a coordinated response.Lee and Nakasone shared the view that close cooperation in the field of cybersecurity is crucial in establishing the allies’ combined defense posture and their commitment to jointly deal with the attacks.The two chiefs pledged to enhance their cyber defense capabilities and conduct relevant training on a regular basis to respond more effectively to increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.The U.S. commander noted that South Korea and the U.S. have reinforced their alliance through cooperation over seven decades and promoted peace and security in the region. He added that the two countries will further ties between their cyber commands in order to resolve evolving security challenges.As part of their commitment, the two nations' cyber commands signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on the development and cooperation in cyber operations.They anticipate the MOU will help boost their cyber warfare capabilities by further advancing existing cooperation including sharing the latest data and information on cyber threats, education and the expansion of training opportunities.