S. Korea Reports its Second ASF Case This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine authorities are on alert after confirming a case of African swine fever(ASF) at a pig farm in Gangwon Province.The Gangwon Veterinary Service Laboratory said Thursday that it received a report that ten pigs had died at a pig farm in the province’s Yanggu District.Authorities said it carried out emergency tests on two of the remains and verified late Thursday night traces of the virus that’s fatal to animals.Livestock specialists plan to cull all 56-hundred pigs at the farm to prevent the spread of the disease.The latest is the second ASF infection that the nation has confirmed this year. The first was reported back in May in Hongcheon, also in Gangwon Province.Authorities immediately conducted emergency quarantine measures, including disinfecting the farm and issued a 48-hour restriction of movement on all pig farms and slaughterhouses in Gangwon Province.