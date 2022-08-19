Yoon Holds Banquet with Parliamentary Leaders

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with parliamentary leaders on Friday and asked for cooperation in state governance, stressing that rival parties should join hands to overcome difficulties.The top office said that Yoon had a three-hour banquet with the National Assembly speaker, two vice speakers and the secretary general, exchanging views on the economy, politics and diplomacy.During the meeting, Yoon said pension and labor reforms concern future generations and public consensus is necessary in the process, while urging politicians and lawmakers to hold related discussions.He said various bills requiring legal revision will also be submitted to parliament such as those on stabilizing the real estate market, reviving the economy and fostering future strategic industries.Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo welcomed the meeting with Yoon and promised accelerated efforts in the passage of bills.Vice speaker Kim Young-joo called for cooperative politics and hoped that Yoon would meet with more opposition lawmakers.The president also requested bipartisan cooperation in the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.