Gov't to Implement K-ETA Program for Jeju Island

Written: 2022-08-26 14:16:03Updated: 2022-08-26 15:31:46

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry will require the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization(K-ETA) for overseas travelers to the southernmost resort island of Jeju starting next month.

The online pre-registration system applies to visitors from 112 countries that have signed a visa waiver agreement with Seoul from September 1. Eligible visitors have been required to submit their personal information on the K-ETA website before entering South Korea since last September, but it was not required for travel to Jeju.

The ministry explained that the move comes in response to a surge in the number of foreigners entering the island and attempting to gain employment illegally.

Visitors from countries granted visa-free entry only to Jeju, including China, Vietnam and Mongolia, will be exempt from the authorization requirement.

However, a consultative body comprising the justice ministry, the Jeju provincial government and tourism associations will consider applying the authorization indiscriminately if there is a spike in illegal entries.
