Photo : YONHAP News

The strongest tropical system of the year, Typhoon Hinnamnor, is forecast to swerve northward to waters south of Jeju Island sometime early next week.According to weather authorities, the year's eleventh typhoon has strengthened to a "super typhoon" and is currently southeast of Okinawa, Japan, packing a maximum central wind speed of 55 meters per second and a central pressure of 915 hectopascals.Current projections forecast Hinnamnor to move north to waters east of China’s Shanghai by next Monday, but the subsequent direction remains uncertain.Regardless of the trajectory, the strength of the storm will likely have an impact on the Korean Peninsula in the form of heavy rains accompanied by blustery winds.Downpours are forecast for Jeju Island starting late Thursday, with precipitation expanding nationwide by next Monday.