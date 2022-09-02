Typhoon Hinnamnor to Approach Jeju Island Early Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Super typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to head north and approach Jeju Island early next week.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, the season's eleventh typhoon, currently southwest of Japan's Okinawa, is likely to veer north from Friday toward South Korea.The powerful storm is expected to head north at a faster speed from Saturday and move up to the southern waters of Jeju Island early Tuesday.Typhoon Hinnamnor is rated as a "very strong typhoon," with central pressure of 915 hectopascals and winds of 55 meters per second near its center.The super typhoon is likely to weaken a bit as it approaches the Korean Peninsula, but still maintain its intensity with winds of up to 50 meters per second when it nears Jeju Island.The typhoon is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the peninsula even before its approach. The weather agency is forecasting precitation of 100 to 300 millimeters or more for Jeju and 50 to 100 millimeters on the southern coast by Saturday.