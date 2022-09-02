N. Korea Issues Warning on Typhoon Hinnamnor

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has issued an alert to its citizens about the powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor, expected to hit the Korean Peninsula early next week.Citing the North's state weather agency on Friday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the year's eleventh typhoon is projected to travel northward through the Korea Strait as a cold low-pressure system moves through northeastern China.The agency said strong winds accompanied by heavy rains are forecast nationwide between Sunday and Tuesday, bringing up to 200 millimeters of precipitation for Pyongyang, central parts of the western coast and areas along the eastern coast.Officials warned of heavy rains to batter the provinces of North Pyongan, Chagang, Ryanggang and North Hamgyong, and high winds for coastal regions.The ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, called for preparatory measures to prevent damage to livestock and produce, while the Korean Central Television aired a special broadcast on disaster response.Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to be more destructive than the deadly Typhoon Maemi that struck South Korea in 2003.