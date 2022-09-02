Menu Content

Pres. Yoon Vows to Swiftly Take Steps to Declare Pohang a Special Disaster Zone

Written: 2022-09-07 10:44:26Updated: 2022-09-07 16:47:55

Pres. Yoon Vows to Swiftly Take Steps to Declare Pohang a Special Disaster Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to promptly take steps to declare the North Gyeongsang Province city of Pohang a special disaster zone after it was ravaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor.

Responding to questions by reporters on his way to work on Wednesday, Yoon said that although the designation requires certain measures, including a damage assessment, he believes Pohang appears to meet the criteria for the designation.

The president said that following a Cabinet meeting, he plans to comfort Pohang residents who’ve been hit by the typhoon and closely review the level of damage. He said he will first take immediate steps to inject special grants for disaster relief efforts.

Yoon also expressed relief over the rescue of two people from a flooded underground parking lot in Pohang on Tuesday.

The president declined to comment on a reshuffle set to be announced later in the day, fielding only questions related to the typhoon.
