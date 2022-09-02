DP Chair Indicted on Charge of Election Law Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have indicted main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung on charges of violating the election law by making false statementson land development scandals.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted Lee of the charges on Thursday without placing the DP leader under arrest, a day before the statute of limitations runs out for the cases.Lee, former mayor of Seongnam City, allegedly made false statements regarding the city's Daejang-dong land development project in December last year, when he was a presidential candidate for the party.Lee is accused of spreading false information by denying he was acquainted with Kim Moon-ki, a key figure in the development project, in an TV interview on December 22 last year.Kim was found dead in an apparent suicide after being questioned as part of a probe into his alleged involvement in the scandal.The DP chair was also indicted for making false statements on another land development project in the city's Baekhyeon-dong area during his presidential campaign last year.