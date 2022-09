Photo : YONHAP News

The spread of COVID-19 continues on a downward trend with daily infections dropping to the 40-thousands.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 42-thousand-724 cases were confirmed throughout Friday, including 237 from overseas.The total is down by 26-thousand from the previous day, 36-thousand from a week ago and is the lowest tally for a Saturday in eight weeks.The country's cumulative caseload is approaching 24 million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has risen by 21 from the previous day to 525.Friday reported 48 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-429. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.Some 76-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients and over 31 percent of ICU beds for those most seriously ill are currently occupied.