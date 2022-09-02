Menu Content

S. Korea Largest Importer of US Beef This Year

Written: 2022-09-11 13:21:13

Photo : KBS News

South Korea was the largest importer of beef from the United States in the first seven months of this year.

According to data by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, South Korea imported nearly 168-thousand tons of U.S. beef worth one-point-69 billion dollars from January to July this year.

This recent figure represents the largest amount in the world in terms of both import volume and value.

Compared to last year, the import volume increased by four percent. The value soared 33 percent on-year due to a sharp rise in beef prices.

Japan was the second largest importer of U.S. beef during the cited period, followed by China, Hong Kong, Canada and Mexico.

South Korea banned beef imports from the United States in 2003 due to worries over mad cow disease and eventually resumed imports in 2008. Imports have since increased sharply and the country became the biggest market for U.S. beef last year for the first time in its history.
