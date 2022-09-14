Typhoon Nanmadol May Approach Southern Regions Early Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Nanmadol is closing in from the south, with parts of Korea still reeling from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Hinnamnor earlier this month.Nanmadol, the 14th tropical storm of the season, developed early Wednesday morning and will likely continue to gather in both speed and strength, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.It was traversing northeast toward the Korean Peninsula from waters one-thousand-190 kilometers east-southeast of Okinawa as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, at a speed of 29 kilometers per hour with a central air pressure of nine-hundred-80 hectopascals, packing maximum wind speeds of 27 meters per second.The tropical cyclone, named after a Micronesian site, will likely reach 230 kilometers southwest of Kagoshima in Kyushu, Japan on Sunday morning before veering northeast traveling up the channel between Korea and Japan, and is forecast to make landfall in northern Kyushu, Japan on Monday.The weather agency said the storm’s trajectory remains volatile, and will likely spray rains over Korea’s southern coastal areas early next week. The agency warned that Jeju Island and coastal areas in Gyeongsang Province need to make preparations as they will likely see strong winds accompanied by heavy rain. The East Sea will also see strong gusts and high tides.Meanwhile, the capital region and South Chungcheong Province will see up to 40 millimeters of rain and Jeju Island up to 80 millimeters until Saturday as hot and humid air flows in from the south.