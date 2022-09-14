Menu Content

Zelenskiy Says Too Early to Say Tide of War is Turning, Calls on S. Korea for Help

Written: 2022-09-17 13:35:34Updated: 2022-09-17 14:14:38

Photo : YONHAP News

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was too early to say the tide of the war was turning despite rapid territorial gains made by his forces in the country's northeast this month and called on South Korea for help.
 
In the interview released Friday, the Ukrainian leader lauded his country's rapid counter-offensive but played down any suggestion that the war was entering some kind of end game.
 
He told Reuters that the outcome of the war, now in its seventh month, hinged on the swift delivery of foreign weapons to his country. He said foreign weapons supplies would have fallen if Kyiv had not launched its counter-offensive and that the territorial gains would impress other countries. 
 
He called this is a very important step that influenced, or will influence, the decisions of certain countries and repeated his appeal, requesting more help from Turkey and South Korea in particular. 
 
He also asked assistance from the Arab world and Asia. 
 
Zelenskiy also accused Russia of committing war crimes in recaptured areas noting there were 450 dead people buried in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
