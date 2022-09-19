Typhoon Warning Issued for Southern Regions with Nanmadol Approaching

Photo : YONHAP News

A typhoon warning has been issued for the nation’s southeastern regions as the 14th typhoon of the season, Nanmadol, approaches the Korean Peninsula.According to the Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasures Headquarters on Sunday, the warning was put in place at 9 p.m. for Busan and Ulsan as well as the South and North Gyeongsang provinces.Four national parks on Jeju and in southeastern coastal areas have been closed to the public as of 11 p.m. Travel in the regions was also increasingly affected by the approaching wind system, with 12 flights and 12 passenger vessels suspended.With the wind further gaining velocity, some areas in the southern coastal regions recorded an instant wind speed of over 24 meters per second early Monday morning, according to the Busan branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration.The agency said the southern coastal regions and eastern inland areas will remain under the influence of strong wind through Monday afternoon, with speeds of 25 to 35 meters per second expected to affect some parts of the southern area.