Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum says North Korea’s intent not to denuclearize is demonstrated by its new law authorizing automatic nuclear launches when under attack.Asked about his assessment at a parliamentary defense committee meeting on Monday, Kim also said it is Pyongyang's attempt to cement its status as a nuclear state and put the onus of regional stability on Seoul and Washington.Responding to another question, the JCS chief said the military has a manual on responding to a preemptive nuclear strike by the North, and that it is reviewing the appropriate extent of information to be shared with the public.In an earlier opening address, the JCS chairman said North Korea will face an overwhelming response by the allies should it attempt to use nuclear weapons, and will be reminded that there is no scenario in which the regime survives.