New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 30,000s

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported about 33-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Thurday as the downward trend of infections continues.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 33-thousand-nine infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 255 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to around 24-point-five million.The daily figure dropped by over eight-thousand from a day ago to post the lowest in eleven weeks for Thursday tallies. It is down by some 38-thousand from a week ago and nearly 40-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients dropped by 66 from the previous day to 428, the lowest since August 11.Wednesday reported 59 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-nine. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide fell to 25-point-two percent.