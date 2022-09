Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 14-point-90 points, or zero-point-63 percent, on Thursday, closing the day at two-thousand-332-point-31.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-48 points, or zero-point-46 percent, to close at 751-point-41.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened 15-point-five won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-409-point-seven won.The exchange rate surpassed the one-thousand-400 won-to-dollar threshold for the first time in 13 years and six months in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point rate hike to a target range of three to three-point-25 percent, the highest since 2008 and 75 basis points higher than the Bank of Korea's.