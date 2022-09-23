Outdoor Mask Mandate to End Monday

Photo : KBS News

The government will completely lift the outdoor mask mandate from Monday, 17 months after enforcing the rule.Authorities said the government will remove the mandatory rule Monday and just recommend people to wear masks outdoors.Under the move, people are no longer required to wear masks at large-scale outdoor gatherings and events of 50 or more people, such as sporting events and concerts.The mask mandate took effect in April of last year, and was eased for outdoor activities in May of this year, while maintaining the requirements for gatherings of 50 or more people. The latest move will completely end the outdoor mask mandate.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s commissioner Peck Kyong-ran, however, said that the end of outdoor masking does not mean that wearing a mask has become unnecessary.The commissioner actively recommends that high-risk groups and those with COVID-19 symptoms continue to wear masks outdoors in crowded places.