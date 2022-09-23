Politics Korean Lawmakers to Visit Japan for Abe's Funeral, Talks on Cooperation

A group of South Korean lawmakers will embark on a visit to Japan on Monday amid the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s effort to restore the strained ties between the two countries.



A delegation from the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, a group consisting of National Assembly members that pursues cooperation with the Japanese parliament, will be briefed on pending issues by Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min upon their arrival in Tokyo.



The nine-member delegation, including Deputy Speaker and ruling People Power Party interim chief Rep. Chung Jin-suk and main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Yun Ho-jung, will meet with senior Japanese lawmakers later in the day before attending a dinner session hosted by the union’s Japanese counterpart.



On the second day, Chung alone will attend a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a government representative. The group will meet with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, also visiting Japan to attend Abe’s funeral, on Wednesday.



During the trip, the Korean and Japanese lawmakers are expected to discuss the details of friendly events planned for this year.



The trip comes days after President Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on the need to improve Seoul-Tokyo relations during their discussion in New York, marking the first meeting between the top leaders of the two countries in nearly three years.