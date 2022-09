Photo : YONHAP News

A campaign to identify a new leader of the minor Justice Party has kicked off.At the National Assembly on Monday, former policy committee chairman Cho Seong-joo and former chief spokespeople Lee Dong-young and Jeong Ho-jin announced their candidacies for the leadership post, all conveying similar sentiments emphasizing the party’s reform.This comes as the Justice Party has been unable to recover from a crushing defeat in June's local elections in which it failed to win a single seat and has since suffered from record-low approval ratings.Meanwhile, former vice leader of the party Kim Yun-ki and former party leader Lee Jeong-mi are slated to announce their candidacies tomorrow.