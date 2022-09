Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's stock markets continued to get battered on the back of extended sell-offs by foreign investors, with the main bourse falling below the two-thousand-200 level in intraday trading on Tuesday.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) dipped to two-thousand-199-point-78 as of 12:24 p.m., down by over 21 points from the previous day and hitting the lowest level in two years and two months.Foreigners dumped local stocks worth a net 180 billion won as of lunchtime.The KOSPI had opened the day slightly higher than the previous session's close, at two-thousand-224-point-39, after tumbling more than three percent on Monday.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell over eight-point-nine points to 683-point-45, dropping one-point-two-nine percent by mid-day.