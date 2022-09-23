Menu Content

Written: 2022-09-27 14:00:03Updated: 2022-09-27 14:11:21

Military Stresses USFK's Top Priority is Deterring N. Korean Threats

The military has issued assurances that the top priority of United States Forces Korea(USFK) is deterrence against evolving North Korean threats.

Defense ministry deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik on Tuesday quoted current USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera, who said last week that his job is to defend the Korean Peninsula.

The deputy spokesperson said the allies have maintained systems for close communication and cooperation, including on the utilization of USFK strategic assets, while keeping a solid combined defense posture.

Earlier on Tuesday, former USFK chief Ret. Gen. Robert Abrams told Radio Free Asia that the U.S. will preserve "all options" in determining what forces might be deployed in the event of a military conflict between China and Taiwan, which could include USFK troops.

In a recent interview with CNN, President Yoon Suk Yeol was asked whether South Korea would join the defense of Taiwan. He said if China were to attack Taiwan, the likelihood of a North Korean provocation would rise, stressing that Seoul's top priority would be reacting to North Korea's aggression against the backdrop of a powerful alliance with the U.S.
