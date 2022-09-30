Menu Content

JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Short-Range Missiles from Sunan Area Wednesday

Written: 2022-09-29 08:18:48Updated: 2022-09-29 11:04:11

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired a pair of short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday ahead of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to South Korea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it detected that the missiles were fired between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea.

The JCS said the missiles traveled about 360 kilometers and reached an altitude of about 30 kilometers with a speed of Mach Six. Other details of the launch are under analysis.

The missiles were presumed to have been fired from mobile launchers, targeting an uninhabited island in North Hamgyong Province.

Soon after the launches, JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and Commander Paul LaCamera of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command reportedly had discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to further solidify a combined defense posture against any North Korean threats and provocations.

The latest missile test comes three days after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile from an area around Taechon, North Pyongan Province, and one day ahead of Vice President Harris’ arrival in South Korea, where she is scheduled to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol and visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas.
