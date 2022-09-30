Menu Content

Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Strongly Condemn N. Korea's Missile Launches

Written: 2022-09-29 08:57:32Updated: 2022-09-29 10:30:48

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy held separate phone talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts and strongly condemned the recent missile launches by North Korea.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, who is visiting France, spoke with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim by phone on Wednesday afternoon following the North’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles.

The envoys strongly condemned the North for firing the missiles just three days after it conducted a similar launch despite a stern warning by the international community.

The two sides denounced the launches as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to the Korean Peninsula and the world.

The nuclear envoys agreed to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Seoul and Washington as well as trilateral cooperation with Japan to deal with North Korean nuclear and missile threats while maintaining an airtight combined defense posture between their nations.

The South Korean nuclear envoy and his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi also denounced the missile launches in the phone talks and agreed to continue reinforcing cooperation.
