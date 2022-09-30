White House: Harris, Yoon Pledge to Continue to Consult on IRA

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said that Vice U.S. President Kamala Harris conveyed her understanding of South Korea's concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) in a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol.The U.S. vice president visited South Korea and paid a courtesy call on President Yoon on Thursday at the presidential office in Seoul.According to a press release by the White House, Harris stressed in the meeting that she understood Seoul's concerns about the act's incentives for electric vehicles and the two sides pledged to continue consultations as the law is implemented.The White House also said that the two sides discussed their shared efforts to address the climate crisis, including historic investments made in clean energy under the act.It added that Harris emphasized U.S. commitment to defending South Korea and strengthening their combined defense posture. She also reaffirmed the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to South Korea.