Top Office: Harris Says US Not Bothered by Controversy over Yoon's Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly said on Thursday that the U.S. is not bothered by the controversy over the alleged use of crude language by President Yoon Suk Yeol in New York.Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said that President Yoon met with Harris for 85 minutes at the top office.In the meeting, Harris reportedly said that U.S. President Joe Biden has deep trust in President Yoon, saying that the U.S. is not bothered by the controversy over Yoon's remarks at all.Harris reportedly added that Biden was satisfied with his meetings with Yoon in London and New York last week.President Yoon delivered Seoul's concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. In response, Harris reportedly said that she, as well as President Biden, are well aware of the concerns, and promised to ensure that they are addressed as the IRA is implemented.The top office said that the remarks on implementation of the IRA imply establishing detailed rules to implement the law.