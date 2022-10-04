Unification Minister Vows Stern Response to N. Korean Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has vowed to sternly respond to North Korea's provocation following the North's recent series of ballistic missile launches.The minister issued the position on Thursday to reporters in Incheon International Airport after returning from a four-day trip to Germany.Kwon said that German officials are also greatly concerned about the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, noting the North's test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday.He stressed that the international community must work together to denuclearize North Korea.Regarding the issue of human rights conditions in North Korea and humanitarian aid to the North, the minister said that it's important that South Korea remains consistent in its policy, while making efforts in areas where it can help improve conditions for North Koreans.As for the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's North Korea policy dubbed "bold initiative," Kwon said that the government will continue to pursue the policy relentlessly.The minister visited Germany from Sunday to Wednesday at the invitation of the German government, paying a courtesy call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and attending a ceremony marking the 32nd anniversary of the German reunification.