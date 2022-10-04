Kim Jong-un: Nothing to Discuss with Enemies

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he feels there is nothing to discuss with his enemies.According to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim made the remark while inspecting military units and guiding their training sessions held from September 25 to October 9.Kim said North Korea's nuclear combat forces have swift and accurate operational capabilities and a readiness posture in line with their mission to serve as a war deterrent.He said the latest drills have demonstrated tactical nuclear weapon units can take on serious military assignments. The KCNA, in its English-language report, quoted Kim as saying that the drills prove reliability of the thorough preparedness of North Korea's nuclear defense.Kim also made clear he has no interest in talks, saying that even as the enemies continue military threats, they also talk about dialogue and negotiations, but his regime has nothing to talk about and does not feel the need to do so.