Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Surpass 25 Million

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country surpassed 25 million, which is equivalent to about half of the nation’s total population.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday, 30-thousand-535 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 70 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to 25 million-25-thousand-749, which is 48-point-five percent of the country's population estimated at 51-point-six million.The figure exceeded the 25 million mark about two years and eight months after the nation reported its first official case on January 20, 2020.The daily tally is down by some four thousand from a week ago and 56-hundred from two weeks ago, maintaining a general downturn in infections. It is also the lowest Wednesday figure in 14 weeks.The country added 15 deaths, while the number of critical patients fell to 263, falling below 300 for the first time since July 23.